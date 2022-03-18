ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley says he plans to retire after his next term if he is re-elected.

Hensley held a re-election event Friday at the National Guard armory in Erwin. He has served as Unicoi County’s sheriff for the past 10 years.

“If I make it four more years, I’ll be the longest-running sheriff in Unicoi County,” Hensley said. “I’ll be the only sheriff that started as a deputy and retired.”

Hensley will appear on the ballot with two other candidates, Mike Adams and Robert Bryan McCurry.

County primary elections in Tennessee will take place on May 3.