ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mike Hensley has won the Republican Party primary for Unicoi County sheriff, practically guaranteeing that he will serve another term.

The incumbent sheriff defeated two opponents, Mike Adams and Robert McCurry, by winning 62% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Hensley told News Channel 11 in March that if he was re-elected, he would retire after serving one more term. According to Hensley, who has been sheriff for 10 years, serving four more years would make him the longest-running sheriff in Unicoi County.

He was first appointed sheriff in March 2012 and was elected to the role that August. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

Hensley will run unopposed in the August general election as no one filed to run for sheriff as a Democrat or independent.