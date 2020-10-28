Unaka High School participates in mock election

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Election Day just a week away, students at Unaka High School participated in a mock election on Tuesday.

Students and staff members say the mock election gives them a lesson in civics and a preview of what it is like to cast a ballot.

Unaka was one of several schools across the state that participated in the mock election by Tennessee’s secretary of state.

So who won Unaka’s mock election? President Donald Trump did in a landslide. With more than 100 votes cast, Trump received 86 votes while former Vice President Joe Biden claimed 22 votes.