U.S. Senate candidates make last-minute push for votes in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi made stops in the Tri-Cities Wednesday making a pitch for last-minute votes. The two front runners are competing for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat. Both continue to attack each other in an attempt to prove who is the biggest supporter of President Donald Trump.

“Northeast Tennessee is critical to the turnout tomorrow,” said Hagerty. “I’m expecting a great outcome tomorrow, Thursday.”

He stopped by WJHL ahead of a Tele-Town Hall with Trump Wednesday evening.

“I’m thrilled to be talking to you on the eve of this critical election,” the president said on the call. “Tomorrow, I need you to vote for my friend Bill Hagerty for U.S. senator.”

Sethi was in Jonesborough Wednesday night. He was on the attack after a New York Times article said Hagerty’s campaign possibly violated election laws by not reporting a donation from frequent Trump critic Mitt Romney.

“Do you want someone who hides a donation, commits a FEC violation?” Sethi said. “This is a federal violation that he’s committed because he didn’t want to come out and say he got thousands of dollars from his friend Mitt Romney.”

Hagerty’s campaign said the donation was returned the next day because he doesn’t share the same views as Romney. During the interview, he doubled down on his claim that he’s a bigger supporter of President Trump.

“You have essentially a democrat in Manny Sethi running in a Republican primary,” said Hagerty. “They’ve tried to hide the fact that he has never supported a Republican candidate for president, while I was working full time getting president Trump elected back in 2016. Manny Sethi never lifted a finger or donated a dime.”

Sethi will spend election night in Manchester. Hagerty will be in Gallatin. Both hope for good news when the votes get counted.