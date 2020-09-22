U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw skydives at Greeneville Airport

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat displayed her fearlessness by jumping out of an airplane in Northeast Tennessee.

Marquita Bradshaw went skydiving at the Greeneville Airport on Tuesday.

Democratic US Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw skydives in Greene County. She has landed safely. pic.twitter.com/Co4CJS6LPc — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 22, 2020

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was at the airport for the dive. Bradshaw landed safely on the ground shortly after 1 p.m.

Bradshaw says she hopes the dive will “encourage voters to take a leap of faith with her.”

She says just as she fearlessly jumped on Tuesday, she will fearlessly stand up for Tennesseans in the Capitol.

HAPPENING NOW: Democratic US Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw will skydive in Greene County, calling it a ‘leap of faith’ reflective of her grassroots campaign pic.twitter.com/CiBZR0Ubfs — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 22, 2020

Bradshaw is a candidate for retiring U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat.

She is running against Republican candidate Bill Hagerty in the November 3 election.