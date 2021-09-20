U.S. Rep. Harshbarger’s re-election endorsed by former President Trump | “She is an ‘unapologetic conservative Trump Republican'”

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed United States Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn. District 1) for a second term in office.

Trump issued the endorsement Sunday through his “Save America” political action committee.

Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, was elected to replace retiring Congressman Phil Roe in November 2020 after a contentious Republican primary fight.

Her campaign focused on her support for the then-President and his agenda, and she’s since criticized the Biden administration for policies that counteract the Trump administration’s actions, specifically on foreign affairs and immigration.

“Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is doing a fantastic job as the Congresswoman from Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District,” Trump said Sunday. “She is a tireless advocate for the People of Tennessee, and she fights in Congress for Strong Borders, Secure Elections, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Vets and Military.”

“As she often says, she is an ‘unapologetic conservative Trump Republican,’ and she will always put America First. Diana has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said.

While Harshbarger hasn’t officially launched her re-election campaign, her plans for a second term were confirmed in a post on Twitter Monday acknowledging the endorsement.

— Diana Harshbarger (@DHarshbargerTN1) September 20, 2021

“I am excited to announce that President Donald Trump has just endorsed my 2022 re-election campaign,” Harshbarger said. “It is an honor to have his support and I will always fight for policies that put East Tennesseans and Americans first.”