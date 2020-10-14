Virginia’s voter registration deadline extended until Oct. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians now have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 15 to register to vote, both in-person and online.

A lawsuit was heard in court Wednesday seeking to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline. This comes after the state’s Department of Election’s online portal was shut down for more than five hours on Tuesday — the last day to register to vote.

A group led by the New Virginia Majority Educational Fund filed the lawsuit Tuesday seeking to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline through Oct.15.

John Adrian Gibney Jr. approved the extension and asked that the Department of Elections release news of the motion by 11:30 a.m.

New Virginia Majority said they were pleased with the exention.

The decision to extend the registration deadline was the right thing is 2016, and it’s the right one now. It’s unfortunate that an accident caused a system wide failure, but Virginia voters should not have to bear the burden and lose their franchise due to a technology error through no fault of their own, said Tram Nguyen, co-executive director of New Virginia Majority. “Virginians are excited to vote in this election as evidenced by the high turnout during the last several weeks of early voting. We encourage every eligible Virginia to check their registration status and register to vote.” New Virginia Majority

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said extending the deadline was the right thing to do to protect Virginians’ right to vote.

“With the new deadline to register to vote on Thursday night, it is important every eligible Virginian is registered to vote by the new deadline. There is too much on the line in this election and we need every Virginians’ voice heard,” McAuliffe said.

You can register to vote online here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/