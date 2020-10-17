“Trump Train Parade” to go from Bristol to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several hundred people are expected to decorate their vehicles and motorcycles in support of President Donald Trump Saturday as the nation inches closer to election day on November 3rd.

https://www.facebook.com/events/800953267307207/

“It’ll show Trump that we really support him in this area, and I think it will be a great time to get out and communicate with each other,” said organizer Mark Vance, who says the thousand-boat turnout from his Trump Boat Parade led to the idea.

The parade will stretch about 20 miles from Highway 11W in Bristol into Kingsport and end at the Kingsport Higher Education parking lot.

Congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger (R- Tenn.) and State Representative Candidate Scotty Campbell (R- Tenn.) along with other Republican candidates and politicians will lead off the parade and speak at the end. Several Conservative and Republican groups such as ETSU’s Conservative Coalition and Republicans of Kingsport will also take part.

“You have a select group of people that’s in the Republican party but more people need to get involved,” Vance said. “This is taking the support that Donald Trump has in this area and bringing people together and hoping people will get more involved in all elections — whether it’s their city elections, county elections, state elections and national elections.”

Parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. at Sullivan East Middle School and will take off at 11 a.m. Vance says that people can join in at any point on the route. He says law enforcement will be working the route to ensure that people are following traffic laws and that the event stays peaceful.