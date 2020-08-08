Trump congratulates Hagerty on primary win

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — President Donald Trump congratulated Bill Hagerty on his Republican primary victory in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race.

Hagerty defeated Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi and a host of other GOP candidates in the race for Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat. Alexander is not running for re-election.

In a tweet Friday night, Trump congratulated Hagerty along with Roger Marshall, who won the GOP Senate primary in Kansas.

“Big wins in Tennessee and Kansas! Congratulations to @BillHagertyTN and @RogerMarshallMD,” the president wrote. “They love our Country and they love their Great States. Strong on Crime, Military, our Vets and the Second Amendment. They have my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump had endorsed Hagerty in Tennessee’s Senate race. Hagerty served as the president’s ambassador to Japan for about two years before resigning to run for office. He also served as Trump’s Tennessee Victory Chair during his 2016 presidential bid.

Hagerty will face Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw and several independent candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.