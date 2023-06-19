BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WJHL) — A Buchanan County supervisor who is facing several felony charges is running for re-election.

Trey Adkins, who currently represents the Knox District on the Board of Supervisors, is on the ballot in the June 20 Buchanan County Republican primary.

In May 2022, Adkins was indicted on 82 felony charges, including election fraud. Months later, he was charged with 35 counts of stalking, violating a protective order, and more.

Adkins says his election-related charges revolve around absentee ballots in prior elections.

“They came in and said that out of the 258 absentees that I had turned applications in on, I think it was like 24 people after being brutally harassed per the depositions, admitted that they didn’t go on the vacation or trip they were supposed to go on to be absent on election day,” Adkins told News Channel 11 on Monday.

Adkins’ opponent in the GOP primary, Pamela Wilson, stated that the total number of charges is something that can’t be overlooked.

“With the number of charges that Mr. Adkins has, I don’t see, I just don’t see how he can be exonerated in all of those charges,” Wilson said.

Adkins also changed his party, choosing to run in this election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Although Adkins says it’s due to a conflict with his personal views, Wilson said this is Adkins’ way of challenging her in the race.

“At first a little shocked, and then I thought, ‘Okay, he’s probably just trying to win the race with the primaries so that I can’t face off with him in November,'” said Wilson.

Adkins said that he has received support prior to the election.

“My community does appreciate what I’ve done the last 12 years and my hard work hasn’t went unnoticed and I feel confident that they’ll stand by me tomorrow,” Adkins said.

Wilson, however, says the community has already formed an opinion about Adkins and his charges.

“And with a lot of folks in our community, a lot have already decided that with that many charges that he’s had to do something wrong and a lot view that he is guilty and it’s not a matter of if he’s found guilty, but when,” said Wilson.

Adkins’ trial date for the election-related charges is set for August 12, according to court records. Adkins said he and his lawyers have plans to appeal if he is convicted.