JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two challengers joined two of three incumbents in gaining election to the Johnson City Board of Education Tuesday.

Longtime board member Tom Hager led the ticket in a race that also saw incumbent Kathy Hall win re-election. Also in the top four of seven candidates and gaining seats were Paula Treece and Jonathan Kinnick, both of whom are previous board members.

One-term incumbent Robert Williams ran fifth to fall short of re-election, gaining about 700 fewer votes than fourth-place Kinnick. Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek, both of whom were seeking public office for the first time, finished a distant sixth and seventh.

Michelle Treece chose not to run for re-election after one term in office.

Hager has served on the board for 39 years since first being elected in 1983. He’s seen his own children pass through the schools and now has two grandchildren in middle and high school there.

Hager said he believes his willingness to let others express their thoughts and opinions and to pay attention to those, helps him provide valuable service to the board.

“I can listen to all sides of the debate and try to come to a good decision after listening to that, and then offer my years of service and offer what input I can to help make a good decision,” Hager said.

Hall, the current board chair, said “there’s a lot more work to do” as the system faces challenges related to population growth in Johnson City.

“I’m always passionate about public education and literacy, but I’m also passionate about making sure that we manage growth in the city and for the students that are coming into our system,” said Hall, who has been on the board for 15 years.

“Our achievement continues to be high — we just need to be sure we can continue we can serve all of our students well.”

For Treece, who won a 2018 special election and served the final two years of Stacy Torbett’s term before falling short in a 2020 re-election bid, serving all students well includes maintaining and strengthening vocational and career education opportunities.

“My dad was an airplane mechanic and had a very successful career,” said Treece, who received the endorsement of the local chapter of Tennessee Stands, an advocacy group that has been active in opposing COVID-19 mandates.

“The opportunity to get vocational/technical and career technical classes is just an amazing thing, and I think we should encourage our students to explore those options,” Treece said.

“Thinking of jobs that kids can do here once they’re adults and having those opportunities available to them is important to me.”

Treece, who served as a PTA leader for a number of years, also said she’s looking forward to a full four-year term this time.

Kinnick previously served one full term from 2016-2020.