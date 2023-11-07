RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Voters have re-elected Republican Travis Hackworth to the Virginia Senate in District 5, according to the Associated Press.

The AP declared Hackworth the winner over Blacksburg Democrat Robert Beckman.

The Richlands Republican was elected in 2021 to serve the rest of Sen. Ben Chafin’s term after he died from COVID-19.

The newly-drawn District 5 includes part of Montgomery and Wythe counties and all of Tazewell, Pulaski, Smyth, Giles, and Bland counties plus Radford City. It encompasses parts of former Senate Districts 38, 21, 40, and 19.