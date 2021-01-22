Travis Hackworth wins Republican nomination for upcoming 38th Senate District Special Election

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – (WJHL) The results are in from the 38th Senate Legislative District Republican Committee’s Party Canvass that took place Thursday, January 21.

Of the six Republican candidates vying for the nomination, Travis Hackworth is the apparent winner with nearly two thousand votes.

Hackworth currently represents the Northwest District as a member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, according to a release from the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus.

Chad Dotson followed closely behind Hackworth with nearly 1,300 votes.

The goal behind the Party Canvass was to nominate a Republican candidate for Member of the Senate of Virginia ahead of the Special Election scheduled for March 23, 2021.

That special election will fill the seat of the late Senator Ben Chafin.

The results were available on the Virginia Ninth District Republican Committee’s website.

Democratic candidates are also looking to fill the seat.

Laurie Buchwald, former Radford City Councilwoman and nurse practitioner has announced her intentions to seek the Democratic nomination.