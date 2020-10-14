Town of Unicoi BMA forum hosted Tuesday night

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — With municipal elections right around the corner in November, the Unicoi County Republican Party hosted a forum for the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidates to share their platforms and visions for the town.

Alderman Kathy Bullen is challenging Town of Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch again after the close race in 2016.

Mayor Lynch is running for his sixth mayoral term, but Bullen said a fresh start is overdue.

“When you’re not getting the information you need to do the job that you’ve been entrusted to do, I think there needs to be a change in leadership, and that’s what I want to do,” Bullen said.

Two aldermen seats are open in the 2020 election, and one candidate includes Kathy Bennett, who emphasized the importance of unity within the Town of Unicoi at Tuesday night’s forum.

“I am a facilitator,” Bennett said. “I work to bring peace to those that are having issues. I work to bring communities together…I believe that in my experience in data, interpretation of data and my understanding of research that I have a lot to bring to the table.

“I have not been an alderman, but I am the wife of a former alderman, a commissioner, a school board member and many, many committees. I learned a lot through those years.”

Other candidates for an alderman seat include former Alderman Roger Cooper and incumbent Jeff Linville.

Cooper agreed with other candidates for the “return of civility” during town meetings.

“The town has roads that need repair, buildings that need attention and general cleanup of some areas,” Cooper said. “Civility needs to come back to the town meetings as it is time for the town to put its best foot forward.”