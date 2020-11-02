TN Secretary of State: Absentee by-mail ballots expected to delay results on election night

(WJHL)- Tennessee voters may need to be patient as results come in on Election Night.

“Certainly with a larger number of absentee by-mail ballots to be counted, that’s going to cause some delays,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Unofficial results, we anticipate by and large for most counties will be available by midnight on Election Night. However some of the larger counties, it may take a few extra hours to be able to count the larger influx of absentee by-mail ballots. And so we could be at 3 o’clock in the morning by the time all is said and done.”

If you still need to drop off your absentee ballot, you cannot take it directly to an election office. Tennessee law requires voters to mail their ballots. The United States Postal Service has designated one post office in each county for this purpose. With time running out, voters should drop off their ballots in-person.

Hargett says dropping off your ballot at these locations by 3 p.m. on Election Day will guarantee it’s received by the close of polls.



If you’re heading out to vote in person, Hargett says the least-crowded times are mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Voters have to be in-line by 8 p.m. Eastern. A state or federal-issued photo ID is required but does not have to be current. The Secretary of State also requested all Tennesseans wear masks.

Hargett wants voters to remember their ballots are counted by bi-partisan commissions who are local residents of each county.

“These are people that you see at the grocery store, at church, at football games, and other places in your community, that are working to administer these elections and count these ballots accurately,” he said.