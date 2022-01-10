TN Republican Party chairman visits Johnson City during GOP support trip

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With 2022 being an election year in the Volunteer State, the head of the Republican Party in Tennessee is crisscrossing the state in hopes of boosting GOP support.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden was in Johnson City Monday, speaking at the East Tennessee Republican Club.

Golden acknowledged that Republicans have historic levels of power with control of the General Assembly and back-to-back GOP governors, but he said his party work is far from done.

“We’re going to have the largest number of Republicans running for office ever before in the history of Tennessee this year,” Golden said. “Got a lot of things that are kind of colliding, one is redistricting, two are all of the local offices that are up, three are all of the judicial offices, and four is, for the first time ever, school board elections.”

Golden said a big focus will be getting Republicans elected to local school boards after the General Assembly voted to let school board candidates declare their political party affiliation for the first time.