JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Democratic candidate for Tennessee governor Dr. Jason Martin has focused much of his campaign on Northeast Tennessee.

On Monday, Martin started another campaign tour in the Tri-Cities less than a month after a four-day tour in late September.

“We know that we can’t win without bringing rural Tennessee along, without bringing Northeast Tennessee along,” Martin said.

Martin will face Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee in the Nov. 8 general election.

Martin has criticized Lee over his leadership during the pandemic, and on abortion and education.

He continued his calls for Lee to face off with him in a debate, to which Lee said he was “most focused on being the governor right now.”

Martin believes he can find pockets of voters that are fed up with what’s happening in Nashville.

“I don’t think that either party has all the answers,” Martin said. “That’s why I’m up here talking about a message that really appeals to all Tennesseans.”

He remained critical of Lee’s support of Hillsdale College bringing more charter schools to the state. Lee came under fire for staying silent as Hillsdale’s president made disparaging remarks about teachers earlier this year.

“He doesn’t want to talk about the fact that he’s tried to privatize our public school system and take money away from our public schools,” Martin said.

Donna Boyd, a retired teacher who considers herself an independent, came to Martin’s campaign event in Jonesborough to meet the candidate.

She said Lee’s lack of response and support of charter schools helped her make a decision in the election.

“Charter schools are not the way,” Boyd said. “They are really out of touch with what has made this country work.”

Martin said his plan would protect public schools from losing funding, and provide additional support for those and vocational schools.

A former critical care doctor, Martin also disagreed with Lee’s stances on abortion and pediatric gender-affirming surgeries.

Lee signed Tennessee’s abortion ban into law and recently called for an investigation into that type of surgery.

“When women are making decisions about their bodies or when children and parents are making decisions about their families, big government Bill Lee does not need to be involved in that decision,” Martin said.

In terms of economic development for Northeast Tennessee, Martin said his plan would involve investing in schools, expanding Medicaid, and improving infrastructure.

“Every community has a road or a bridge or a water system that needs work,” Martin said. “But for us it mainly means broadband internet across the state.”

Martin is also a supporter of legalizing medicinal and recreational cannabis.

After President Joe Biden announced pardons for federal simple possession of marijuana offenders, Martin said he would do the same in Tennessee if elected.

“I’m willing to work with the General Assembly to make it happen,” Martin said. “The president is obviously leading the way on this issue by pardoning simple marijuana offenses federally, and I’d be willing to do the same thing here on the state level.”

Martin said marijuana could also be a cash crop for Tennessee farmers.

Early voting starts Wednesday and runs until Nov. 3 ahead of the election on Nov. 8.