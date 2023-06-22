NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Timothy Hill won the Republican primary in the race to replace former state Rep. Scotty Campbell, who resigned in April.

Hill defeated Stacy Vaughan for the Republican nomination and will face Democrat Lori Love in the August special general election for the House District 3 seat.

“We campaigned hard, it was a short campaign, but the response has just been tremendous and we’re just very grateful. I’m very grateful,” Hill said.

District 3 includes all of Johnson and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.

Former Rep. Scotty Campbell

Former Rep. Campbell stepped down after an ethics violation and sexual harassment allegations came to light.

Weeks after Campbell’s resignation, Hill was appointed interim District 3 state representative by the Johnson County Commission. Hill previously held the District 3 seat from 2012 to 2020 but chose not to run for re-election during his 2020 congressional bid, which he and well over a dozen other hopefuls lost to Diana Harshbarger in the Republican primary.

During his time in the General Assembly, Hill rose to the position of House majority whip. He is the brother of former state Rep. Matthew Hill, who served in the Tennessee House for 16 years.

Next up is the special general election on Aug. 3. Early voting begins July 14.

Vote Breakdown

Of the four counties in the district, Johnson County by far had the highest turnout, even though the number of registered voters in the Sullivan County portion of District 3 is almost equal to the entire population of Johnson County.

Election officials counted 1,059 ballots in Johnson County, a turnout rate of around 9% of registered voters. In Sullivan County, 463 ballots were cast for a turnout rate of around 2.6%.

Carter County

Timothy Hill: 212 votes (88.7%)

Stacy Vaughan: 27 votes (11.3%)

Total votes: 239

Hawkins County

Timothy Hill: 183 votes (64.21%)

Stacy Vaughan: 102 votes (35.79%)

Total votes: 285

Johnson County

Timothy Hill: 928 votes (87.63%)

Stacy Vaughan: 131 votes (12.37%)

Total votes: 1,059

Sullivan County

Timothy Hill: 343 votes (74.08%)

Stacy Vaughan: 120 votes (25.92%)

Total votes: 463