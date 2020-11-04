Tim Hicks wins TN State House District 6 seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Hicks, the political newcomer who defeated incumbent Rep. Micah Van Huss in the Republican primary, has won the race for the Tennessee State House District 6 seat.

Hicks defeated Democrat Brad Batt to claim the seat currently held by Van Huss, who has been in office for four terms.

As a residential developer and owner of a construction company, Hicks’ political experience has been limited to serving on the Washington County Planning Commission. His father, Bobby Hicks, represented District 6 from 1994 to 1998.

Hicks said he will focus on education, workforce development, and the region’s addiction problems while in office.

District 6 includes part of Washington County.