Thursday is the final day of early voting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans wishing to cast their ballots before Election Day only have a couple of days to do so.
The final day of early voting in Tennessee is Thursday, Oct. 29.
More than 1.8 million voters had already cast their ballots via absentee ballot or early voting as of the close of polls Monday, surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.69 million votes leading up to the 2016 presidential election, according to the Tennessee secretary of state’s office.
In Virginia, in-person early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 31
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.