Three TN First Congressional candidates pump $887,000 of own money into campaigns in two weeks; PAC backing Hill spends another quarter-million

More than $850,000 in funding from the Club for Growth PAC has helped boost 1st Congressional District candidate Timothy Hill’s campaign.

(WJHL) – Three Republican candidates vying for retiring Tennessee Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s seat poured a combined $887,000 of their own money into the crowded primary campaign in early July, as advertisements in the race took a decidedly negative turn.

A fourth candidate backed by a major PAC, Timothy Hill, has now benefited from more than $850,000 in outside spending.

Andrew Battista is an associate professor of political science at East Tennessee State University who studies the American political system including the role of money in politics. He said outside money the Federal Election Commission (FEC) defines as “independent expenditures” have taken an outsized role in politics during recent years.

The official Hill campaign is fifth overall in fundraising, but the PAC money puts his resources second only to self-funding Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger.

“Given that that boosts him so much in overall expenditures, that’s huge for him, obviously,” Battista said. “And it shows the significance of these kinds of outside spending groups.”

Total spending on the race through July 17 (plus recently spent PAC money) now exceeds $4.2 million, and candidates had another $600,000-plus in their campaign war chests July 17.

Of the $3,990,000 in total campaign receipts through July 17, a full 69 percent — $2,741,153 — came from candidates’ own funds.

FEC reports for the period of July 1 through July 17 were filed over the weekend. They showed Harshbarger continuing to lead the way in funding, self-funding and spending.

After loaning her campaign $375,000 July 14, Harshbarger has now put invested more than $1.3 million in her election effort. Knoxville dermatopathologist Dr. Josh Gapp made five separate loans to his campaign, totaling $312,000, and has now spent $852,000 of his own money on the race.

Former Kingsport mayor John Clark, the other six-figure personal spender, loaned his campaign $200,000 to put his total self-funding just shy of a half million dollars as of July 17.

Meanwhile, the Club for Growth, a political action committee that bills itself as dedicated primarily to issues of economic conservatism, has now spent more than $850,000 to support the campaign of State Representative Timothy Hill of Blountville.

Combined with the Hill campaign’s own receipts, that indirectly puts Hill’s financial means in second behind Harshbarger’s, at nearly $1.1 million. Most of the Club for Growth money, spent through its “Club for Growth Action” super PAC, has gone to TV ads, some supporting Hill and some attacking opponents — primarily Harshbarger.

Is money all that matters?

Battista said money definitely talks in elections, particularly if candidates can put the kind of money Harshbarger, Gapp and Clark are investing into the effort.

“If you can self fund to that extent you can get your message out,” Battista said.

He said the majority of candidates who raise and spend the most money in campaign for federal office win — but that’s not a guarantee.

“In a particular race it’s very difficult to know whether it will be one of the election campaigns in which the rule holds or whether it will fall into the other category of exceptions to that rule,” he said.

In fact, he said, a self-funded campaign without at least some significant level of individual donations “might indicate thinness of support in the local electorate.”

Gapp would offer the clearest example that, as he’s raised less than $2,000 from individuals. Harshbarger has raised more than $100,000 in individual donations, Clark even more.

Competitors Rusty Crowe and Steve Darden, far behind the self-funders and Hill in total resources, have seen the bulk of their receipts come from individuals and lead in that category.

But they run far behind the others in spending, and that includes Hill if one factors in the PAC money. That money could definitely be a difference maker for Hill, Battista said — and such support doesn’t come with strings attached whether publicly acknowledged or not.

“If he were to win the race because that boosted his spending so much, he would in some way shape or form he would be indebted to the Club for Growth,” he said.

Primary day is August 6 and early voting, which began July 17, ends Saturday.