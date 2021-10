RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Even though early voting is now closed in Virginia you can still cast your ballot.

If you still have a mail-in ballot to return you need to make sure that it is postmarked by Tuesday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, but polls will open in Virginia at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Be sure to bring valid photo identification if you are planning to vote in person.

More information on the upcoming election can be found by visiting vote.virginia.gov.