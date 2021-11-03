Terry McAuliffe congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin on victory

Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Governor Terry McAuliffe, left, gestures as Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, listens during a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — After coming up short in Virginia’s race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sent well wishes and congratulations to Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin.

A release on Wednesday morning stated the following:

While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.



Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family. Terry McAuliffe, former Virginia Governor

The former gubernatorial candidate and former governor of Virginia continued by thanking his wife, family and campaign team for the effort put toward the election.

McAuliffe had previously served as governor in Virginia, preceding Gov. Ralph Northam from 2014 until 2018.

He said that serving as the state’s 72nd governor was the highest honor he’s had.

“Serving as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all.”

Incumbent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also released the following statement Wednesday morning:

This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration. We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds. Gov. Ralph Northam

Northam continued by revealing what he encourages Youngkin to continue:

bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs

allocating the largest financial reserves in state history

making Virginia the “best state for business and for workers”

investing a record amount in public education

expanding access to health care, early childhood education and free community college

delivering universal broadband and clean energy

delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states

making voting easier

More local and statewide election results are available by clicking here.