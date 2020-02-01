Tennessee voter registration deadline for March primary is Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday, February 3 is the deadline to register to vote in the presidential primaries in Tennessee.

Tennesseans can register to vote or update their existing voter information online. Those wishing to vote may also download and complete a voter registration form and mail it to their county election commission or just visit their county election commission office.

The Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Tennessee will take place on March 3.

Early voting will be held Feb. 12-25.

News Channel 11 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Click here for the latest election news and results.