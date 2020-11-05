Tennessee shatters voter turnout record with more than 3 million voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A record number of Tennessee voters cast ballots in the November presidential election.

The Tennessee secretary of state’s office says 3,045,401 voters cast ballots either through early voting, in-person on Election Day, or absentee by-mail. That’s more than 68 percent of active and inactive registered voters in the state.

The previous record was set when 2.6 million voters turned out in the 2008 presidential election.

The secretary of state’s office says the 68 percent participation rate also set a new record.

Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said about 17,000 poll officials worked the election.