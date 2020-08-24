Tennessee recruiting more poll workers for November election

A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition of disability advocacy groups and five Virginia residents claims that the state’s absentee voting requirements violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevents voters with disabilities from casting their ballots “privately and independently.” (File photo of polling station)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is back on the lookout for poll workers, this time for the Nov. 3 election that will require about 17,000 of them.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says thousands of Tennesseans served as poll workers in the Aug. 6 primary.

Those interested in working the paid job for November can apply at GoVoteTN.com.

Poll workers must be 16 or older or a registered voter if 18 or older, cannot be a candidate or close relative of one and must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers must wear face coverings and will be trained on COVID-19 precautions.

Early voting begins Oct. 14.