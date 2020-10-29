Tennessee offers post office absentee drop-offs until Nov. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters now can drop off completed absentee ballots until Election Day afternoon at one post office location in every county.

Tennessee officials are asking voters to mail their ballots at a designated post office by 3 p.m. local time on Nov. 3.

County election officials will pick up the ballots afterward on Election Day.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says more than 1.8 million Tennesseans had voted as of the close of polls on Monday. That already surpasses the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election. The final day of early voting is Thursday.