Tennessee mail ballot requests for November start Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters can begin requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

Wednesday is the first day to request by-mail ballots for the general election.

In June, a state court judge ordered that all eligible Tennessee voters would have the option to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

That ruling remains effective, but that could change.

The state has appealed the expansion, and the Tennessee Supreme Court is deciding whether to keep the wide eligibility.

The state usually requires excuses, from being 60 or older to being sick, and has said COVID-19 reasons like exposure that leads to quarantining and underlying health conditions in the household.

