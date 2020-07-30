Tennessee high court hearing Thursday on mail vote expansion

FILE – In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality that the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over whether to keep absentee voting open to all eligible voters for the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearing Thursday comes on the last day to request absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election.

Last month, a state court judge ordered the absentee expansion during the pandemic, and the Supreme Court decided against blocking it for the primary.

The court could act quickly on the general election because the first day to request absentee ballots is Aug. 5.

Tennessee election officials have opposed the expansion of absentee eligibility.