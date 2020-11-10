Tennessee governor not recognizing Biden’s win just yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he isn’t ready to recognize Joe Biden as the president-elect, joining a growing list of Republican leaders who say they are waiting on the outcome of various vote recounts and legal challenges.

While talking to reporters on Monday, Lee declined to answer directly when asked if he believes there has been widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

It’s a claim President Donald Trump has made without evidence, while recent court rulings have dismissed such allegations.

Instead, Lee said he’s willing to work with either the Trump or Biden administration.