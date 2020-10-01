Tennessee GOP chairman weighs in on presidential debate

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden made a stop in Bristol on Wednesday.

Golden served as the guest speaker at the Bristol, Tennessee Republicans.

The head of the Tennessee GOP touched on local races, getting out to vote, and Tuesday night’s heated and chaotic presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Particularly since they haven’t been out and this was the first debate, I think that both were very eager to get out there and say this is what we want to have, a genuine debate between back and forth, without a moderator sort of interrupting,” Golden said.

He also stressed the importance of this election.

“Obviously, it is a huge election, the stakes are incredible,” Golden said. “We saw it last night and so this is going to be one where every vote needs to count.”