Tennessee draws about 3,000 poll workers for Aug. 6 primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say nearly 3,000 people have signed up to be poll workers for the Aug. 6 primary, and many counties still need more for the election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says it’s not too late to apply at GoVoteTN.com, with early voting starting Friday and running Mondays through Saturdays until Aug. 1.

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old or a registered voter if 18 or older, cannot be a candidate or close relative of one, and must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers must wear face coverings and will be trained on COVID-19 precautions.

