Tennessee draws 19,000 applicants to be poll workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has drawn more than 19,000 applicants willing to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic as poll workers.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the response was so overwhelming that some county election administrators filled all their positions and haven’t yet had the chance to follow up with additional applicants.

Officials say presidential elections in Tennessee require about 17,000 poll officials statewide.

Most counties have hired enough poll workers, but some are still recruiting to fill Election Day positions on Nov. 3. Hargett’s office suggests calling local election commissions to see if they have more slots to fill.