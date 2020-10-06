Tennessee adjusts 1st time voter ID rule after court order

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials have adjusted the rules for how some first-time voters seeking to vote by mail can provide identifying documents in response to a court ruling.

New instructions come after a federal judge last month blocked a law requiring first-time voters to vote at the polls, or show ID at the local election office to vote absentee.

The secretary of state’s website says voters who registered by mail now must submit a copy of their ID when they return their absentee ballot.

Options range from a state or federal photo ID to a current utility bill.

Some voters are exempt, including those who registered online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

POLITICS

More Politics

Trending Stories