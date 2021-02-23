Tennessee: 28 of 95 counties now have paper trail for voting

by: JONATHAN MATTISE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say 28 of 95 counties now have voting machines that leave a paper trail, and more counties plan to buy them.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins told state senators that three counties had such equipment in 2010.

Goins says 45% of the votes cast last year had a paper trail.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says he’s encouraging counties to buy paper-trail equipment, but can’t require it under current state law. He said some counties have also bought new electronic-only machines in the last few years.

Hargett says machines bought with the newest round of federal voting money must have the paper audit trail.

