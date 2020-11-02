Tennessee 1st Congressional District candidates final campaign push ahead of Election Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the eve of Election Day 2020, candidates across the country delivered their final campaign messages out before voters head to the polls tomorrow.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais heard some of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District Republican candidate Diana Harshbarger’s final campaign remarks at the Republicans of Kingsport meeting Monday.

Voting Red was the main topic at that meeting, with speakers like Harshbarger and Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg urging those in attendance to vote and encourage their friends and families to vote.

“So we go out and let’s get everybody we know if we have to push them to the polls, let’s get out and take them, okay? So, GO TRUMP!” she said. “The goal is what? To get our president re-elected, to take the House back and to secure the Senate with even more people than we have.”

GOP Congressional Candidate Diana Harshbarger is addressing the GOP of Kingsport. Her message: faith, family, freedom @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/tAhJesJYzZ — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 2, 2020

“We have world-class education here from ETSU, from King, Tusculum, Milligan. World-class education, and world-class industry – we can look right here with Eastman and Domtar – and we have world-class people right here, so there’s no better spot, and I hope when you go to D.C. that’s the message that, frankly, you send, and we will do everything that we can to bring that home,” Sen. Lundberg told Harshbarger at the meeting.

Harshbarger addressed how she thinks Election Day 2020 will turn out.

“I think it’s going to be a Red Wave, and I think we’re going to show up and we’re going to show out and say ‘you’re not taking our country because we’re willing to stand up and fight for the way of life and I’m just thankful that I’m the Republican nominee and hopefully, after tomorrow night, I’ll be your newest Congresswoman,” she said.

She praised all the local political candidates present at the meeting.

“It’s fantastic who represents us at a local level and a state level, and then now at a federal level. I’m excited to see what we can do,” Harshbarger told the local political candidates in the room.

Sen. Lundberg spoke of his time on the campaign trail with Harshbarger.

“She was saying ‘what kind of message, what are we going to take back to Washington?’ and I will tell you – and I don’t think I’m giving any secrets away – I said ‘the one thing you’ve got to do first off, is frankly, sell Tennessee,'” Lundberg said at the Monday meeting, speaking of Harshbarger.

While voters have predominantly elected Republicans to represent the 1st Congressional District, Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham hopes that changes.

She released the following statement to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais Monday: