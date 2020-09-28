Tennesseans with virus-susceptible roomies OKed to mail vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Tennessee officials have already committed to let voters cast mail ballots if they live with people whose underlying health conditions make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

On Friday, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ordered the state to change its absentee ballot application to reflect the eligibility for those housemates.

Plaintiffs in the absentee voting lawsuit have pointed out that a deputy attorney general made the eligibility commitment for co-habitants during state Supreme Court questioning last month.

A spokesperson for Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the new wording on housemates is not included in the Supreme Court’s opinion.