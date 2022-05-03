TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 3 in Northeast Tennessee, giving votes the last chance to cast their ballots.

Six of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area will hold primary elections on May 3. Johnson County is the only one that won’t.

In this election, voters will cast their ballots for county officials such as sheriffs, circuit court judges and county mayors. Most races will be determined in November, but Tuesday’s primary election will have some races decided, including the next sheriff of Washington County, Tennessee.

Voters will need to bring a federal or state photo ID to cast their ballot. That can be a license, passport or even your Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo. College IDs or other non-state or federal picture IDs will not be accepted.

While most counties will stick to electronic ballots, Sullivan County will be using paper ballots this election.

Some counties will introduce new technology to ensure safer elections.

“In some places, we will have what we call a Poll Pads,” said Gary McAllister, Chairman of Washington County Election Commission. “That just makes sure you get the correct ballot…It has nothing to do with their voting. So, their voting will not be connected to their internet in no way at all.”

Election officials say turnout tends to be lower for local elections, but they are hoping with sheriffs and county mayors on the ballot, they will see the standard turnout.

“In Unicoi County, that’s gonna look like 30 to 40% turnout,” said Sarah Fein, Administrator of Elections in Unicoi County. “We’ve got about 11,000 registered voters, so we’re expecting somewhere between 3,000 to 4,500 Somewhere in there.”

For more on early voting precincts and times, visit your county’s election commission below.

For more information on ID requirements, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website.

To learn more about who is running in each of those six counties, visit Your Local Election HQ on WJHL.com.