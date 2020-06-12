Tenn. judge: ‘Shame’ on state for shirking mail voting order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has told state officials “shame on you” for not following her order on a vote-by mail-option for all Tennessee voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle said Thursday that she was seeking “to clean up confusion” by ordering changes to how the state decided to reword its absentee voting applications.

The judge stopped short of ordering sanctions against the state for not complying, citing tough budget times for the state during the pandemic.

But she warned of the “specter of criminal contempt” if officials didn’t comply going forward.