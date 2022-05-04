BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Angela Taylor defeated incumbent Sullivan County Trustee Susan Ramsey in the county Republican primary Tuesday.

Unofficial election results show Taylor won 51% of the vote while Ramsey won 49% with 181 votes separating the two.

Taylor will be unopposed in the county general election this August.

The county trustee acts as the general banker for the county and is responsible for collecting property taxes, receiving and disbursing county funds, and managing the county’s cash flow.