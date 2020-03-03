Super Tuesday: What you need to know before you vote

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 14 states, including Tennessee and Virginia, are participating in Super Tuesday’s vote for the primary candidate of the Democratic Party in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Locally, races for county commission seats will be decided in Sullivan and Carter County.

In Washington County, Tennessee, the race for assessor of property has begun between incumbent Scott Buckingham and former state representative and Major League umpire Dale Ford.

You can view live election results from national and local elections by visiting Your Local Election HQ on our website. News Channel 11 will provide results and updates on all local elections throughout Super Tuesday.

Polling locations open at 6 a.m. in Virginia and 8 a.m. in Tennessee. However, Greene County, Tenessee opens an hour later at 9 a.m.

Before you go to vote for your local or national choice of candidates, make sure you have a government-issued photo ID and have double-checked your polling location.

If you are unsure of where to go to vote, call your county’s election commission for instruction as to where to go.

Polling locations close at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Tennessee.