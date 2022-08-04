BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Richard Venable cruised to victory in Sullivan County’s mayoral race, winning a third consecutive term as the county’s chief executive.

The incumbent Republican defeated independent candidates Val George and Bobby Weaver by winning 66% of the vote in the August county election.

“Well, it’s a very humbling experience,” Venable said. “Quite honest with you, it always is in elections that people express confidence in you.”

Thursday night’s election results starkly contrast with May’s Republican primary in which Venable narrowly defeated county commissioner Angie Stanley by 121 votes.

Venable, a former state representative, has served as mayor since 2014. He also previously served from 2002 to 2006.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable speaks to supporters on election night. (Photo: WJHL)

Last month, the 77-year-old told News Channel 11 that he planned to make this his last term in office. However, he remained more cryptic Thursday night when speaking with News Channel 11.

Venable said some of his goals during this upcoming term will include starting on the county jail project and continuing work on a regionwide recovery center for those suffering from addiction.