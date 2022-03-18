KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport.

The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. Weaver was the only candidate not in attendance at Friday’s forum.

“I will always put Sullivan County first. And I promise you that,” Stanley told the room.

“We need to bring everyone together, keep moving forward, be positive and get this area going,” George said.

“Regionalism is the future of Northeast Tennessee and the future success we have,” said Venable.

Discussion of regionalism lead the conversation among mayoral candidates today as all described it as a means to solve problems faced in Sullivan County and beyond.

“Regionalism is important for homelessness, drug addiction and mental health,” George said. “It’s not an issue a single county can solve. We need to all work together and make sure we don’t have duplicate services.”

All three candidates voiced strong support for funding the new jail being built in Sullivan County and the creation of a regional treatment center for those addicted to drugs to keep them out of the jail.

“No longer will we be putting addicts in and young people who have made one mistake in with hardened criminals,” Venable said. “We will be able to treat those and I think that is a huge thing for public safety in this area.”

“If we don’t address the underlying problems that we have here we can build as many homeless shelters and we can build as big of a jail as anyone wants and we still will have a problem,” said Stanley.

When it comes to consolidating county services with Kingsport city, Stanley and George expressed interest in doing so for many services including the Petworks animal shelter and Sullivan County’s animal shelter.

“We want what’s best for our animals. Our animals deserve that,” said Stanley.

Stanley also said she wants to seek out millions of dollars in grant opportunities the county is not currently utilizing to put toward the county’s debt, citing that Sullivan County has “the highest debt of any county east of Knoxville.”

On the topic of consolidating Sullivan County’s three court systems in Bristol, Blountville and Kingsport, Venable was the only candidate who said he would not support this.

“We forget sometimes we are in the business of providing services to the public. We can cut everything out and save a whole bunch of money but we serve the public,” said Venable.

Also discussed Friday, solving a housing crisis in Kingsport and promoting economic development.

“People can’t move here if they don’t have anywhere to move to,” George said. “When people move here they are bringing jobs and we are going to fill our schools up and get money for our area.”

Venable mentioned one of his top priorities for the county is workforce development. He says investing in CTE programs at local schools, as is being done in Sullivan County now, is one of the best ways to prepare the local workforce.

County primary elections will be held on May 3. The general election will be on Aug. 4.