SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The race for mayor of the region’s largest county heated up this week after candidate Mark Vance announced he dropped out, citing financial pressure from other candidates.

Records show that County Commissioner Angie Stanley loaned $100,000 of personal funds to her campaign and incumbent mayor Richard Venable loaned $30,000 of his money so far.

“It’s not that I couldn’t spend that kind of money but I just think that it’s probably the best time to keep the powder dry right now and see what happens in this race between Venable and Stanley,” Vance told News Channel 11 Thursday. “I received a lot of support and done a lot of praying about it and so forth.”

Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher clarified Thursday that just because a candidate takes out a loan to fund their campaign, does not mean that those funds will necessarily be spent during the campaign.

He told News Channel 11 not much money has physically been spent by either candidate at this point in the election.

Richard Venable

Venable has served as Sullivan County Mayor for seven years after winning the election in 2014. Before that, he served as mayor for one term in 2002.

He has three major campaign points he hopes to share this election cycle.

“The county government does three major things. We do education, we do public safety, and we do roads. And I hope the public will look at my record and each one of those areas and see if I’ve done what I feel like we needed to do,” Venable said.

Richard Venable

He noted that the last two County Commissions, of which the county mayor is the leader, have done some “heavy lifting,” solving what he referred to as “generational problems.”

“We only build schools once every 40 years in this case, and jails once every 30 years,” Venable said, referring to the construction of the new West Ridge High School and the approval for funding to construct an addition to the county jail.

The jail is a big problem he said needs to be addressed.

“We’ve had a continuing problem for eight years with our jail overcrowding, jail design is terrible, and it’s a difficult place to work and, and protect our staff,” Venable said.

He also noted the large sums initially filed in this race.

“It appears it’s going to be a big dollar campaign from initial filings and we haven’t had that Sullivan County in a local race. We see it in regional races but I’m prepared for it and prepared to talk to people. It’s just a wonderful opportunity to serve and it’s a wonderful job,” Venable said.

He added that it typically costs around $40,000 to fund a county mayoral campaign.

“It would cost $25,000 to maybe $40,000 to get your word out. This time, I’ve loaned my campaign $30,000 because I knew that this was going to be a more expensive price, and I think that’s a reasonable amount,” Venable said.

He said he hopes to keep his campaign positive, not to mention his opponents.

“I hope we have a lot of forums, I really do, so people can see and make comparisons to the campaign, of course, we all put our experience our integrity, and our ability to communicate,” Venable said.

To the voters, Venable said to “look for credibility.”

“Apply that standard to me, most to me, quite honestly because I have the record and ought to be able to defend that record and at least explain why I did it. So if somebody criticizes me, look to the credibility of that accusation,” he said.

Angie Stanley

Stanley serves as the Sullivan County commissioner for District 7 and if elected mayor, she would be the first female to hold that position in county history.

She has been a business owner for over 30 years and hopes to appeal to other business owners this election.

Angie Stanley

“I want the taxpayers to know that I will always have their best interest. I will always put Sullivan County first. I will be transparent,” Stanley said. “I will make sure that the taxpayers know what’s going on in the county by doing like a weekly update on the website.”

One of her main focuses, if elected, would be to tackle the county’s debt, Stanley said.

When she was elected as county commissioner eight years ago, Stanley said the county’s debt was $70 million and now it’s $340 million.

“That’s almost five times more than what it was whenever I first got elected. And I’m sure that the taxpayers don’t know that. And we just cannot continue down the same path that we’re on,” she said.

She said she’d also like to see Sullivan County grow, both fiscally and in population.

“I have a special interest right here in Sullivan County. I have my business here. I raised my family here. And I want to see other people move here and raise their family here too. Sullivan County’s a great place to live. And that’s what I would like to see is more businesses move here, more families move here. And I want my kids when they graduate from college, to be able to come back to Sullivan County and call it their home,” Stanley said.

She addressed her campaign’s hefty price tag.

“I want the people to know that I’m serious about this campaign, I care about our county and I want our county to succeed. I want it to be a place to where people want to move to and I’m using my own money. I’m not relying on anyone else to fund my campaign. This is my money,” she said.

Stanley pointed out that of her previous campaign promises, she claims to have delivered on them all. Most notably, securing a school resource officer (SRO) for every school in the county.

“I felt like it was important that not just our high schools but our elementary school and our middle school kids had their protection and to build that relationship with our police officers and stuff in school and that our teachers and staff will feel safe going to school,” she said.

Stanley said she would be “more than open to ” either a forum or a debate with her opponents.

“My phone is always on – 24/7 – I address every single issue that ever comes up that they want me to address whether it’s from paving a road or to codes with zoning, to a barking dog, you know, I’ve addressed every single thing that any of my constituents that elected me to do I have fulfilled those,” she said.

Mark Vance

Vance dropped out of the race for mayor but continues his bid for county commissioner.

Mark Vance

“Wish the best of luck to both of them, I won’t be supporting either one of them. I’ll be running my own campaign for county commissioner again in Bristol at District 2 that I’m served down for many, many years. So I’ll continue to work hard to represent all the people of Sullivan County,” he said.

Vance has served as commissioner for the county’s second district since 1994 and hopes to keep his seat.

“I filed to run for District 2 county commission and I might look in the future to run for county mayor you know Mayor Venable’s up in the age and so I may run again one day but I will continue to work for the people of Sullivan County and I have been a great commissioner,” Vance said.

“I’ve done a lot of great things since 1994, in Sullivan County and I’ll continue to work to make Sullivan County the best county in the state.”

Voting

Early voting starts on April 13 for the county primaries.

The deadline for candidates to file a petition to participate in the election was Thursday at noon. They have through Feb. 24 to withdraw that petition if they so choose.

Two other candidates have also filed petitions to run for mayor of Sullivan County — Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. They filed to run as independents.

No petitions were filed for the mayoral race in the Democratic primary.

Below is the early voting schedules broken down by precinct for the May 3 election: