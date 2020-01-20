Sullivan Co. Election Commission releases dates, locations for early voting in the March 3 primary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Election Commission has announced its dates and locations for early voting in the March 3 Presidential Preference and County Primary.

According to a post on the commission’s Facebook page, voting will be held at:

Sullivan County Election Commission Office in Blountville

Civic Auditorium in Kingsport

Slater Community Center in Bristol, Tenn.

The Slater Center is a new location. Usually, early voting in Bristol is located at the National Guard Armory on Bluff City Highway.

Early voting starts February 12. Hours are:

February 12 – 14: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

February 15: 9 a.m. – 12 noon

February 17: Closed for Presidents Day

February 18 – 21: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

February 22: 9 a.m. – 12 noon

February 24 – 25: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Early voters will need their federal on state of Tennessee issued photo ID to vote.