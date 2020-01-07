State Sen. Jon Lundberg announces he will not seek Roe’s U.S. House seat

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) says he will not run for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Phil Roe.

Lundberg announced on Facebook his intention to continue serving in the Tennessee Senate.

“I have been greatly humbled by the visits, phone calls, texts, messages and words of encouragement to run for congress,” Lundberg wrote. “However, at this point in my life I believe my place is in the state senate. Hopefully, voters will allow me to serve them again in this same capacity.”

Last week, Roe announced that he will not seek a seventh term as representative of Tennessee’s First Congressional District.

Lundberg represents District 4 in the Tennessee Senate, which includes Johnson, Carter, and Sullivan Counties.

