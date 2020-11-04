State Rep. Holsclaw wins re-election bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Tennessee’s 4th State House District have granted Rep. John Holsclaw another term in office.

The three-term Republican faced Democrat Bobby Harrell in the general election.

Holsclaw’s hands-free driving bill, which prohibits drivers from even holding a cellphone or mobile device with any part of their body, was passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor in 2019.

Holsclaw chairs the Employee Affairs Subcommittee and is a member of several other committees.

District 4 consists of Unicoi County and part of Carter County.