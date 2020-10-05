State Rep. David Hawk endorses Harshbarger

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Republican Congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger collected another endorsement on Monday, this time out of Greene County.

Rep. David Hawk, who ran against Harshbarger for the Republican nomination in the primary race, endorsed Harshbarger’s campaign to take the Tennessee 1st district Congressional seat.

“I am happy to endorse Diana Harshbarger for Congress,” Hawk said in a statement. “She is a woman of faith and will serve the First Congressional District well.”

Harshbarger is running against Democratic challenger Blair Walsingham in the Nov. 3 election in a race to fill retiring Rep. Phil Roe’s Congressional seat.

Harshbarger defined herself as a “Trump conservative” in her campaign for the Republican nomination, and secured the spot with nearly 20% of the votes in the district.