State House District 6 Q and A: Brad Batt

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 interviewed Republican candidates for the Tennessee House Sixth District to provide a level playing field for all who wanted to participate. Democrat Brad Batt was unopposed in the primary but recently sat down with Digital Reporter Jeff Keeling and answered the same 10 questions in the same order. The questions were not provided in advance. The resulting video offers our viewers a chance to learn more about Batt. The questions we asked are listed below, as is a link to the earlier interview with Hicks.

Brad Batt

Occupation: Small business owner

Home: Johnson City

Previous political experience: None

In light of the budgetary shortfalls caused by COVID-19, what are the most effective legislative approaches to expediting economic recovery in the district you’re hoping to represent?

If you were to be elected what would you pursue as a key piece of legislation that you’d like to get passed and that would help constituents in your district?

What is the most important legislative agenda you can pursue to guarantee all children in your full access to the best possible education?

Should people wear masks in public places right now?



Do you support any extensions of unemployment benefits and/or increases in Tennessee’s weekly unemployment benefit during the economic crisis associated with the pandemic?

Governor Lee a couple months ago announced he was supporting a law enforcement reform partnership and task force. Do you believe a closer look at Tennessee’s law enforcement agencies is warranted?

Do you believe systemic racism exists in America, what is your opinion about the protests and counterprotests that have occurred around this area, and is there anything a state legislator can do as a leader to improve these situations?

Do you support a regional economic development effort that could involve merging economic development organizations and Chambers of Commerce in the Tri-Cities, and if so what role should a state legislator take?

There was a resolution passed in the last session that criticized the news media and dismissed its coverage of the pandemic. Was that a constructive use of time during the special session on the budget?



This is moment for you to speak to voters. What makes you the best person to represent them?