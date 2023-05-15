MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Candidate Angie Stanley withdrew from her bid for former Tennessee Rep. Scotty Campbell’s District 3 seat on Monday and wished interim appointment Timothy Hill good luck in Nashville.

In Monday morning release, Stanley said she came to her decision after prayer, family discussion and the Johnson County Commission’s selection of Hill to serve as Campbell’s temporary replacement until a special election determines his successor.

“I respect the Commission’s appointment of Timothy Hill and wish him the best,” Stanley said in the release. “I am beyond grateful for the tremendous outpour of support our campaign received. I intend to keep a close eye on his performance, both in terms of his voting record and his representation of our district’s interests and needs.”

Stanley previously told News Channel 11 that she intended to run regardless of the commission’s pick.

“No matter what the commission decides tonight, I look forward to earning the trust and support of District 3 residents in the upcoming special election.” May 11 campaign statement from candidate Angie Stanley

Stanley added that her political life is far from over.

“I will continue to advocate for limited government at every level,” Stanley’s statement said. “And encourage everyone in Northeast Tennessee to get involved.”

The Johnson County Election Commission confirmed with News Channel 11 that Stanley withdrew her candidacy at 10:58 a.m. on Monday. The withdrawal of Stanley and Neal Kerney leaves three candidates for former Rep. Campbell’s seat:

Timothy Hill – R

Lori Love – D

Stacy Vaughan – R

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.